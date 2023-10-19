How to Stream the Woodland High School vs. Fayetteville High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Woodland High School plays at Fayetteville High School on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A action.
Woodland vs. Fayetteville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Talladega County Games This Week
Talladega High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Dadeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dadeville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munford High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
California School for the Deaf - Fremont at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Randolph County Games This Week
Randolph County High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Valley, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
