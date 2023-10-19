The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) have an AAC matchup with the Rice Owls (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Tulsa vs. Rice?

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulsa 36, Rice 23

Tulsa 36, Rice 23 Tulsa has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Golden Hurricane have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Rice has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Owls have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Hurricane's implied win probability is 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulsa (-3.5)



Tulsa (-3.5) Tulsa has three wins in six games versus the spread this season.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Rice owns a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Owls have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) Tulsa and its opponents have combined for over Thursday's over/under of 57.5 points twice this season.

This season, three of Rice's games have finished with a combined score higher than 57.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 57.5 is 1.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tulsa (26 points per game) and Rice (32.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 55.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 38.2 40.3 36 ATS Record 3-2-1 1-2-0 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 48.2 58 Implied Total AVG 32 27.7 38.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

