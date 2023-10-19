The Nashville Predators, Ryan O'Reilly among them, play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on O'Reilly's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, O'Reilly has averaged 20:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In one of four games this year, O'Reilly has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

O'Reilly has recorded a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

O'Reilly has had an assist twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

O'Reilly's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, O'Reilly has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Rangers in 2022-23

The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

