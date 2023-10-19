The New York Rangers (2-1) square off against the Nashville Predators (1-3) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Rangers knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-190)

Rangers (-190) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators had a 42-32-8 record last season, and were 13-8-21 in contests that needed overtime.

Nashville accumulated 42 points (18-8-6) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Predators scored just one goal in 14 games, and went 2-11-1 (five points).

When Nashville scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed 25 points (11-7-3 record).

The Predators scored at least three goals in 40 games, earning 61 points from those contests.

Last season Nashville recorded a lone power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 35 points, with a record of 16-7-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Nashville was 16-10-3 (35 points).

The Predators were outshot by their opponents in 52 games last season, going 26-21-5 to register 57 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 15th 31.5 Shots 29.5 23rd 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 7th 24.08% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 13th 81.17% Penalty Kill % 82.55% 6th

Predators vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

