We have 2023 high school football competition in Randolph County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Randolph County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Woodland High School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Randolph County High School at Beulah High School