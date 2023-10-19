How to Stream the Pleasant Grove High School vs. Carver-Birmingham High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Carver-Birmingham High School will host Pleasant Grove High School in a clash between 5A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pleasant Grove vs. Carver-B'ham Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Vestavia Hills High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 6:01 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Russell High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Bessemer City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huffman High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moody High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Leeds, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hayden, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
