Enterprise High School will host Opelika High School in 7A action on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT.

Opelika vs. Enterprise Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

Cottonwood High School at Zion Chapel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Jack, AL

Jack, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at McKenzie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: McKenzie, AL

McKenzie, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Elba High School at Florala High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Florala, AL

Florala, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Maplesville High School at Loachapoka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

Location: Valley, AL

Valley, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

John T. Morgan Academy at Glenwood School