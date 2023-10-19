How to Stream the Opelika High School vs. Enterprise High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Enterprise High School will host Opelika High School in 7A action on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Opelika vs. Enterprise Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Enterprise, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Coffee County Games This Week
Cottonwood High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Jack, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: McKenzie, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elba High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Florala, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lee County Games This Week
Maplesville High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Valley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School of Clay County at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John T. Morgan Academy at Glenwood School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
