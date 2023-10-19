Enterprise High School will host Opelika High School in 7A action on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT.

Opelika vs. Enterprise Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Enterprise, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

Cottonwood High School at Zion Chapel High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Jack, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at McKenzie High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: McKenzie, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elba High School at Florala High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Florala, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Maplesville High School at Loachapoka High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Valley, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Smiths Station, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Beauregard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John T. Morgan Academy at Glenwood School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Smiths Station, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

