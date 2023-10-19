Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
In Montgomery County, Alabama, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Russell County High School at Park Crossing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chambers Academy at Hooper Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hope Hull, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville Christian Academy at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slocomb High School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbeville High School at Macon East Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cecil, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Greensboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dale County High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
