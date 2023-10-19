Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Monroe County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Monroe County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Southern Choctaw High School at J. F. Shields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Monroe County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Monroeville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
