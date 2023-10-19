On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Loachapoka High School will host Maplesville High School in a matchup between 1A teams.

Maplesville vs. Loachapoka Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Valley, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Opelika High School at Enterprise High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Enterprise, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Smiths Station, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Beauregard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John T. Morgan Academy at Glenwood School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Smiths Station, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Jemison High School at Selma High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Selma, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Verbena High School at Autaugaville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Autaugaville, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Isabella High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Maplesville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at Ranburne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Ranburne, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

