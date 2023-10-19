Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Jefferson County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pleasant Grove High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Vestavia Hills High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 6:01 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Russell High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Bessemer City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huffman High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moody High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Leeds, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hayden, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
