Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Coffee County, Alabama this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Opelika High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Enterprise, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cottonwood High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Jack, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: McKenzie, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elba High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Florala, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
