Wednesday's NHL schedule should have plenty of excitement on the ice. Among those games is the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Info on live coverage of Wednesday's NHL action is available for you.

Sign up using or links for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 18 ESPN+,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo) Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 18 ESPN+,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo) Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 18 TNT,Max

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!