Week 8 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Week 8 of the college football slate includes six games featuring Sun Belt teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama
Week 8 Sun Belt Results
South Alabama 55 Southern Miss 3
- Pregame Favorite: South Alabama (-18.5)
- Pregame Total: 51.5
South Alabama Leaders
- Passing: Carter Bradley (21-for-27, 319 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: La'Damian Webb (20 ATT, 102 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Jamaal Pritchett (6 TAR, 5 REC, 122 YDS)
Southern Miss Leaders
- Passing: Holman Edwards (5-for-15, 41 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kenyon Clay (10 ATT, 60 YDS)
- Receiving: Frank Gore Jr. (3 TAR, 2 REC, 22 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Alabama
|Southern Miss
|647
|Total Yards
|149
|360
|Passing Yards
|46
|287
|Rushing Yards
|103
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 8 Sun Belt Games
James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 19
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)
UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-16.5)
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-10.5)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
Georgia State Panthers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisiana (-3)
