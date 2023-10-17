The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) play on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt foes.

South Alabama is putting up 32.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 44th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 46th, giving up 22.2 points per contest. Southern Miss' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 35.3 points per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 96th with 23.7 points per contest.

We will dive into everything you need to know about this contest

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

South Alabama Southern Miss 414.8 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356 (106th) 339.7 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.8 (54th) 157.7 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (83rd) 257.2 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (86th) 8 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 10 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (107th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 1,456 yards (242.7 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 83 times for 476 yards (79.3 per game), scoring eight times.

Kentrel Bullock has been handed the ball 59 times this year and racked up 285 yards (47.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 39 catches for 723 yards (120.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has put up a 251-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes on 34 targets.

DaMarcus Thomas has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in nine receptions for 103 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per contest.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,254 yards on 107-of-202 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. has rushed 103 times for 397 yards, with four touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has run for 356 yards across 50 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston's 334 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions on 44 targets with three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has caught 23 passes and compiled 324 receiving yards (54 per game) with one touchdown.

Tiaquelin Mims' 18 receptions (on 27 targets) have netted him 209 yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

