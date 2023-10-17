The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O'Reilly, take the ice Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on O'Reilly's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

O'Reilly's plus-minus rating last season was -21, in 17:56 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 14 times last season in 53 games played, including multiple goals once.

O'Reilly had an assist in 12 of 53 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

O'Reilly's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.