Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Edmonton Oilers-Nashville Predators matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Filip Forsberg has racked up three points this season, with zero goals and three assists.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 12 0 0 0 5 at Lightning Oct. 10 0 2 2 6

Juuso Parssinen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Juuso Parssinen has earned two goals on the season, chipping in zero assists.

Parssinen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Kraken Oct. 12 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 10 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Leon Draisaitl, who has scored three points in two games (two goals and one assist).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Oct. 14 1 1 2 7 at Canucks Oct. 11 1 0 1 2

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

1.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Connor McDavid has one goal and two assists to total three points (1.5 per game).

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Oct. 14 1 1 2 8 at Canucks Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

