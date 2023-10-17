How to Watch the Predators vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (0-2) will visit the Nashville Predators (1-2) on Tuesday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Oilers-Predators game on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Oilers Additional Info
|Oilers vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Predators Prediction
|Oilers vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- With 223 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Predators had the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.
- The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.
- The Predators had the NHL's 27th-ranked power-play percentage (17.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Tyson Barrie
|85
|13
|42
|55
|48
|32
|-
|Thomas Novak
|51
|17
|26
|43
|15
|26
|44.5%
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Cody Glass
|72
|14
|21
|35
|23
|35
|49.8%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oilers Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- The Oilers led the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game) last season.
- Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.
- The 89 power-play goals the Oilers scored last season (on 275 power-play chances) led the NHL.
- The Oilers had a league-leading 32.36% power-play conversion rate.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.9%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.2%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.