The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA rivals at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. Jacksonville State is a touchdown underdog. The contest has an over/under of 61.5.

On offense, Western Kentucky ranks 44th in the FBS with 32.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 91st in points allowed (460.2 points allowed per contest). Jacksonville State is accumulating 28 points per game on offense this season (72nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 19.4 points per contest (28th-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Western Kentucky vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -7 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Jacksonville State Recent Performance

The Gamecocks are playing poorly right now both offensively and defensively -- gaining 372.7 yards per game in their past three games (-63-worst in college football), and conceding 473.3 per game (seventh-worst).

In their past three games, the Gamecocks are scoring 31 points per game (75th in college football) and conceding 29.7 per game (-37-worst).

Jacksonville State is -25-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (205.3), and -107-worst in passing yards given up (310).

The Gamecocks are accumulating 167.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (85th in college football), and giving up 163.3 per game (-26-worst).

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

In Jacksonville State's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Jacksonville State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Gamecocks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

One of Jacksonville State's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Jacksonville State has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Jacksonville State has entered five games this season as the underdog by or more and is in those contests.

Bet on Jacksonville State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has been a dual threat for Jacksonville State this season. He has 638 passing yards (91.1 per game) while completing 56.9% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 253 yards (36.1 ypg) on 65 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Malik Jackson, has carried the ball 104 times for 578 yards (82.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr. paces his squad with 325 receiving yards on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has recorded 167 receiving yards (23.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 14 receptions.

Sean Brown's 11 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 148 yards (21.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Chris Hardie has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL, 28 tackles, and one interception.

Quae Drake, Jacksonville State's tackle leader, has 38 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Kekoura Tarnue has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 18 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.