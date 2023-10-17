The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) face a fellow CUSA foe when they visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Western Kentucky is averaging 32.2 points per game on offense this season (44th in the FBS), and is giving up 29 points per game (91st) on the defensive side of the ball. Jacksonville State ranks 88th with 362.6 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 57th with 362.7 total yards given up per game on defense.

See how to watch this game on ESPNU in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Western Kentucky 362.6 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390 (89th) 362.7 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.2 (109th) 204 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.3 (120th) 158.6 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.7 (26th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (56th) 16 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (1st)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 638 yards (91.1 ypg) to lead Jacksonville State, completing 56.9% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 253 yards (36.1 ypg) on 65 carries with six touchdowns.

Malik Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 104 carries for 578 yards, or 82.6 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Perry Carter Jr. has registered 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 325 (46.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has put together a 167-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 14 passes on 23 targets.

Sean Brown's 23 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has recorded 1,658 yards (276.3 ypg) on 149-of-245 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Markese Stepp has racked up 180 yards on 36 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

LT Sanders has carried the ball 20 times for 127 yards (21.2 per game).

Malachi Corley's 543 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 59 times and has totaled 37 receptions and five touchdowns.

Easton Messer has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 299 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jimmy Holiday has been the target of 18 passes and racked up 10 catches for 136 yards, an average of 22.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Kentucky or Jacksonville State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.