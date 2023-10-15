Jonnu Smith will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Washington Commanders in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Smith has reeled in 21 passes on 27 targets for a team-best 246 yards, averaging 49.2 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Commanders

Smith vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Washington has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 238.6 passing yards per game conceded by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Commanders have allowed 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.0 per game. That ranks 29th in league play.

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this season.

Smith has been targeted on 27 of his team's 157 passing attempts this season (17.2% target share).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 9.1 yards per target (30th in NFL).

Smith, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Smith (three red zone targets) has been targeted 15.8% of the time in the red zone (19 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

