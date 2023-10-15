Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards conceded, at 238.6 per game.

London has 17 receptions for 204 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted 31 times.

London vs. the Commanders

London vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Washington has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 238.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Commanders have given up 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging two per game. That ranks 29th in NFL play.

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-118)

London Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), London has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

London has been targeted on 31 of his team's 157 passing attempts this season (19.7% target share).

He has been targeted 31 times, averaging 6.6 yards per target (87th in NFL).

In two of five games this year, London has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 25.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (two).

London has been targeted seven times in the red zone (36.8% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

