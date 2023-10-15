How to Watch Bills vs. Giants Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Giants (1-4) visit the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will look to break a three-game losing streak.
We provide more coverage below.
How to Watch Bills vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: NBC
Bills vs. Giants Insights
- The Bills average 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per outing the Giants give up.
- This season New York racks up 3.6 fewer points per game (12.4) than Buffalo surrenders (16).
- The Bills rack up only 12.4 more yards per game (390.4), than the Giants give up per contest (378).
- New York averages 70 fewer yards per game (255.2) than Buffalo allows (325.2).
- The Bills rush for 116.2 yards per game, 35.2 fewer than the 151.4 the Giants allow per outing.
- New York rushes for 92.2 yards per game, 41.8 fewer than the 134 Buffalo allows per outing.
- The Bills have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Giants have forced (3).
- New York has eight giveaways this season, while Buffalo has 13 takeaways.
Bills Home Performance
- The Bills put up 35.3 points per game at home (3.5 more than their overall average), and concede 18.3 at home (2.3 more than overall).
- The Bills' average yards gained (417.3) and conceded (369) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 390.4 and 325.2, respectively.
- In home games, Buffalo racks up 312 passing yards per game and gives up 238. That's more than it gains (274.2) and allows (191.2) overall.
- The Bills accumulate 105.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.9 less than their overall average), and give up 131 at home (three less than overall).
- At home, the Bills convert 48.6% of third downs and allow 45.7% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (49.2%), and more than they allow (38.6%).
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Washington
|W 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Miami
|W 48-20
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 25-20
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
Giants Away Performance
- The Giants score 19.7 points per game in road games (7.3 more than their overall average), and give up 29.7 on the road (0.9 less than overall).
- On the road, the Giants rack up 285.7 yards per game and concede 448. That's more than they gain (255.2) and allow (378) overall.
- New York's average passing yards gained (205.3) and allowed (276.7) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 163 and 226.6, respectively.
- The Giants accumulate 80.3 rushing yards per game on the road (11.9 less than their overall average), and concede 171.3 on the road (19.9 more than overall).
- The Giants' offensive third-down percentage (36.6%) and defensive third-down percentage (47.1%) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 35.6% and 42.4%, respectively.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/21/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 30-12
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/2/2023
|Seattle
|L 24-3
|ABC/ESPN
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|L 31-16
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
