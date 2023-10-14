The Samford Bulldogs (3-3) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the Furman Paladins (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Seibert Stadium.

Samford is compiling 31 points per game on offense (32nd in the FCS), and ranks 74th defensively with 29 points allowed per game. Furman is compiling 367 total yards per game on offense this season (50th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 379.4 total yards per contest (81st-ranked).

Samford vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Samford vs. Furman Key Statistics

Samford Furman 436 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367 (71st) 355 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.4 (61st) 128.2 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.8 (33rd) 307.8 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.2 (68th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has recorded 1,768 yards (294.7 ypg) on 172-of-240 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has racked up 423 yards on 75 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner.

Mychael Hamilton has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 181 yards (30.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's team-leading 465 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 39 targets) with three touchdowns.

Ty King has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 393 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

DJ Rias has compiled 11 catches for 160 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per game.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 852 passing yards (170.4 per game) while completing 70.2% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 312 yards (62.4 ypg) on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has racked up 266 yards (on 69 carries) with five touchdowns.

Joshua Harris has collected 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 188 (37.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times.

Kyndel Dean has put together a 184-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 18 targets.

Ben Ferguson has racked up 170 reciving yards (34 ypg) this season.

