Based on our computer projection model, the Furman Paladins will take down the Samford Bulldogs when the two teams match up at Seibert Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Samford vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-9.4) 53.4 Furman 31, Samford 22

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-1-0).

The Paladins have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Bulldogs vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 31.0 29.0 45.0 29.7 17.0 28.3 Furman 32.6 22.6 37.0 12.7 26.0 37.5

