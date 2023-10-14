Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Abilene Christian Wildcats and North Alabama Lions square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wildcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Alabama vs. Abilene Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Abilene Christian (-8.6) 53.5 Abilene Christian 31, North Alabama 22

Week 7 UAC Predictions

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions covered four times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Last year, seven Lions games hit the over.

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.

One Wildcats game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

Lions vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Abilene Christian 28.8 30.2 25.5 19.0 31.0 37.7 North Alabama 23.7 28.7 28.0 32.0 25.5 29.5

