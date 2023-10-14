North Alabama vs. Abilene Christian Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Abilene Christian Wildcats and North Alabama Lions square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wildcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
North Alabama vs. Abilene Christian Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Abilene Christian (-8.6)
|53.5
|Abilene Christian 31, North Alabama 22
Week 7 UAC Predictions
North Alabama Betting Info (2022)
- The Lions covered four times in 10 games with a spread last season.
- Last year, seven Lions games hit the over.
Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.
- One Wildcats game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.
Lions vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Abilene Christian
|28.8
|30.2
|25.5
|19.0
|31.0
|37.7
|North Alabama
|23.7
|28.7
|28.0
|32.0
|25.5
|29.5
