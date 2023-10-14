Jessica Pegula (No. 4 ranking) will take on Yanina Wickmayer (No. 83) in the semifinals of the Hana Bank Korea Open on Saturday, October 14.

In the Semifinal, Pegula is the favorite against Wickmayer, with -900 odds against the underdog's +525.

Jessica Pegula vs. Yanina Wickmayer Match Information

Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open

The Hana Bank Korea Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Jessica Pegula vs. Yanina Wickmayer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 90.0% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Yanina Wickmayer -900 Odds to Win Match +525 -350 Odds to Win Tournament +700 90.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Jessica Pegula vs. Yanina Wickmayer Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Pegula defeated Claire Liu 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Wickmayer made it to the semifinals by beating No. 170-ranked Polina Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1 on Friday.

In her 68 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Pegula has played an average of 21.1 games.

Pegula has played 21.0 games per match in her 48 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Wickmayer is averaging 19.4 games per match through her 20 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.6% of those games.

Wickmayer has played 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 17.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 52.2% of games.

This is the first time that Pegula and Wickmayer have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

