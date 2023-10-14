Two of the nation's top running games square off when the No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) bring college football's 14th-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Auburn Tigers (3-2), who have the No. 20 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The LSU Tigers are heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 60.5 points.

While LSU ranks 21st-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 32.3 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS in scoring (44.8 points per game). Auburn has been dominant on defense, allowing just 18.2 points per game (24th-best). On offense, it ranks 70th by piling up 29.6 points per game.

Auburn vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -11.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Auburn Recent Performance

Offensively, the Auburn Tigers are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 356.3 yards per game (-61-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 348.3 (59th-ranked).

The Auburn Tigers are -14-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25 per game) and 81st in points allowed (22.3).

Auburn is -80-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (161.3), and 0-worst in passing yards allowed (218.3).

The Auburn Tigers are gaining 195 rushing yards per game in their past three games (51st in college football), and giving up 130 per game (94th).

Over their last three contests, the Auburn Tigers have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Auburn's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Auburn Tigers have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Out of Auburn's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Auburn has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Auburn has entered two games this season as the underdog by +310 or more and is in those contests.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 643 yards on 59-of-94 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 198 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 202 yards on 50 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jay Fair has collected 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 196 (39.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has put together a 145-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 19 targets.

Shane Hooks' eight grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 106 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cam Riley has racked up two sacks to pace the team, while also picking up two TFL and eight tackles.

Auburn's top-tackler, Eugene Asante, has 31 tackles, two TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Jaylin Simpson leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 13 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

