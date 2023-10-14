Alabama vs. Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Crimson Tide. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Alabama vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Alabama (-19.5)
|Over (46.5)
|Alabama 36, Arkansas 15
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.
- The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.
- The Crimson Tide's record against the spread is 4-2-0.
- In games it has played as 19.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Crimson Tide have played six games this season and four of them have gone over the total.
- Alabama games average 52.3 total points per game this season, 5.8 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Arkansas Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Razorbacks have a 11.1% chance to win.
- The Razorbacks is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Razorbacks have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).
- The average point total for Arkansas this season is 8.7 points higher than this game's over/under.
Crimson Tide vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama
|31.2
|15.2
|34.7
|17
|27.7
|13.3
|Arkansas
|31.3
|25.3
|38.3
|19
|25.5
|30.5
