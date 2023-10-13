After advancing to the semifinals at the Hana Bank Korea Open (before being knocked out by Yue Yuan in her last match), Emina Bektas will begin play in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 versus Claire Liu in the round of 32. Bektas' odds are +2500 to take home the trophy from Skanes Family Hotel Monastir.

Bektas at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Bektas' Next Match

In her opening match at the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023, on Tuesday, October 17 (at 5:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, Bektas will play Liu.

Bektas has current moneyline odds of +125 to win her next matchup versus Liu.

Bektas Stats

Bektas last played on October 14, 2023, a 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 128-ranked Yuan in the semifinals of the Hana Bank Korea Open.

Bektas has not won any of her seven tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 13-7.

Bektas is 6-4 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Bektas has played 23.7 games per match. She won 53.9% of them.

On hard courts, Bektas has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.9 games per match.

Over the past year, Bektas has won 78.1% of her service games, and she has won 26.0% of her return games.

Bektas has won 26.9% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 79.3% of her service games during that timeframe.

