If you live in Pickens County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pickens County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Gordo High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Aliceville High School at Cold Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Bremen, AL

Bremen, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Pickens County High School