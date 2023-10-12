On Thursday, Michael Harris II (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the NLDS.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .293 with 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 34th in slugging.

In 68.1% of his 141 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (11.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 39 games this season (27.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (9.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 74 .303 AVG .285 .337 OBP .325 .487 SLG .469 26 XBH 28 7 HR 11 28 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings