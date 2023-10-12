Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Jefferson County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hayden High School at Wenonah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13

6:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Bessemer City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

6:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at McAdory High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

6:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: McCalla, AL

McCalla, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Parker High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Birmingham High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Calera High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Calera, AL

Calera, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Pell City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Gardendale High School