Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Colbert County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cherokee High School at Vina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Vina, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Colbert County High School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hatton High School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
