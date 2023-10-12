Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Blount County, Alabama, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Blount County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hayden High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cleveland High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Appalachian High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
