Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Baldwin County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Spanish Fort High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Alma Bryant High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Foley, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf Shores High School at Elberta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Elberta, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
