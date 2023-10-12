Is there high school football on the docket this week in Baldwin County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Spanish Fort High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

Location: Mobile, AL

Conference: 6A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Alma Bryant High School at Foley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

Location: Foley, AL

Conference: 7A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Fairhope, AL

Conference: 7A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Mobile, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Orange Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Orange Beach, AL

Conference: 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Shores High School at Elberta High School