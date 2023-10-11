Game 4 of the ALDS will feature the Minnesota Twins playing host to the Houston Astros. The Astros will look to advance to the ALCS when action gets underway on Wednesday starting at 7:07 PM ET on FS1, live from Target Field. Jose Urquidy is starting for the Astros while the Twins have yet to name their starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .428.

The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (778 total, 4.8 per game).

The Twins rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.

Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 222 home runs.

Houston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Ryan is trying to pick up his 15th quality start of the year in this outing.

Ryan will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Urquidy (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, Sept. 30.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 10 starts, Urquidy has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Sonny Gray José Berríos 10/7/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Bailey Ober Justin Verlander 10/8/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Pablo Lopez Framber Valdez 10/10/2023 Astros L 9-1 Home Sonny Gray Cristian Javier 10/11/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Jose Urquidy

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins - Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.