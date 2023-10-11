Player props are listed for Kyle Schwarber and Ronald Acuna Jr., among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI (217 total hits). He's also swiped 73 bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.416/.596 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 9 0-for-2 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 139 RBI (172 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .283/.389/.604 on the year.

Olson brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (12-9) will make his 33rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Oct. 4 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0 at Cardinals Sep. 15 4.2 7 3 2 1 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 4.1 7 4 4 6 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He's slashing .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has collected 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.320/.459 so far this season.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2 at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

