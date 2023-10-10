Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County This Week
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Talladega County, Alabama, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
TBD at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 5:30 AM CT on October 10
- Location: Alpine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ragland High School at Winterboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Alpine, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lineville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorsby High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Handley High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donoho School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Munford, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
