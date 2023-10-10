On Tuesday, October 10, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators will open their seasons against one another at Amalie Arena in in Tampa.

The Lightning matchup with the Predators can be watched on ESPN and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Predators vs Lightning Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators' total of 236 goals conceded (2.9 per game) was 12th in the league.

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.

The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the league.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Tyson Barrie 85 13 42 55 48 32 - Thomas Novak 51 17 26 43 15 26 44.5% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Cody Glass 72 14 21 35 23 35 49.8%

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

The Lightning were 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the NHL.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

The 71 power-play goals the Lightning put up last season (third-most in the NHL) came via 280 power-play chances.

The Lightning had the league's third-best power-play conversion rate (25.36%).

Lightning Key Players