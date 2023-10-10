The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 7 that should be of interest to fans in Alabama.

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, October 10
  • Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Liberty (-6.5)

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)

Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Seibert Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Troy (-4.5)

North Alabama Lions at Abilene Christian Wildcats

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: LSU (-11.5)

UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UTSA (-9.5)

