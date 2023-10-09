The NLDS continues on Monday when the Atlanta Braves play host to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 6:07 PM ET on TBS. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies and Max Fried is the Braves' starter in this matchup.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies +125 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -155 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 148 total times this season. They've finished 96-52 in those games.

Atlanta has a 70-31 record (winning 69.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The Braves have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 163 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 92 times (92-68-3).

The Braves have a 17-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 52-29 52-29 30-25 74-34 81-49 23-10

