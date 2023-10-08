Atlanta Falcons receiver Kyle Pitts has a difficult matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 195.3 per game.

Pitts has posted a 121-yard campaign thus far (30.3 yards receiving per game), hauling in 11 balls on 21 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pitts and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pitts vs. the Texans

Pitts vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston's defense has not let a player pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Two players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Houston on the season.

The 195.3 passing yards the Texans yield per contest makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Texans have totaled two touchdowns through the air (0.5 per game). The Texans' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Watch Falcons vs Texans on Fubo!

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pitts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts, in two of four games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has been targeted on 21 of his team's 119 passing attempts this season (17.6% target share).

He is averaging 5.8 yards per target (103rd in league play), averaging 121 yards on 21 passes thrown his way.

Having played four games this year, Pitts has not tallied a TD reception.

With two red zone targets, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.