According to bookmakers, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023. For this matchup, the total has been set at 41.5 points.

Before the Falcons play the Texans, take a look at their betting trends and insights. Before the Texans play the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Other Week 5 Odds

Atlanta vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Texans Betting Insights

Atlanta is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.

One of Atlanta's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Houston has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Texans have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Houston has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.