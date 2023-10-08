Falcons vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) host the Houston Texans (2-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Falcons and the Texans.
Falcons vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Falcons
|1.5
|41.5
|-125
|+105
Falcons vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- Atlanta's outings this year have an average point total of 42.6, 1.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-3-0).
- The Falcons have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they won both of the games.
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
Houston Texans
- The Texans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41.5 points only twice this season.
- Houston has a 42.1-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.6 more points than this game's total.
- The Texans have covered the spread two times over four games with a set spread.
- The Texans have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Houston has a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
Falcons vs. Texans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Falcons
|15.5
|25
|19.3
|10
|42.6
|1
|4
|Texans
|24
|17
|19.8
|11
|42.1
|2
|4
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.6
|40.5
|44.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|22.0
|24.0
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.1
|40.8
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.0
|21.5
|26.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
