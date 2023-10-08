Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has a tough matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 195.3 per game.

Ridder has recorded 744 passing yards (186.0 per game) this year, going 74-for-119 (62.2%) with three touchdown passes and three interceptions. With his legs, Ridder has 47 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 14 totes, delivering 11.8 rushing yards per game.

Ridder vs. the Texans

Ridder vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Houston this season.

Two players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Texans this season.

Houston has not allowed more than one passing TD to an opposing quarterback in 2023.

The 195.3 passing yards the Texans yield per contest makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Texans have scored two touchdowns through the air (0.5 per game). The Texans' defense is first in the league in that category.

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 181.5 (-118)

181.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Ridder Passing Insights

So far this season, Ridder has gone over his passing yards prop total in three of four opportunities.

The Falcons pass on 51.3% of their plays and run on 48.7%. They are 25th in NFL action in points scored.

With 119 attempts for 744 passing yards, Ridder is 25th in league action with 6.3 yards per attempt.

Ridder has completed a touchdown pass in three of four games, but did not throw for multiple TDs in any of them.

He has four total touchdowns this season (66.7% of his team's six offensive TDs).

Ridder has passed 16 times out of his 119 total attempts while in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Texans

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-110)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder went over his rushing yards total once in four games played this season.

Ridder has one rushing touchdown this season in four games played.

He has two red zone carries for 12.5% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 19-for-31 / 191 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 21-for-38 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-32 / 237 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-18 / 115 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

