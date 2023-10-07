The Troy Trojans (3-2) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Troy vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Troy, Alabama
  • Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-16.5) 51.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Troy (-16.5) 52.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Troy vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

  • Troy has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
  • The Red Wolves have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.