Troy vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Troy Trojans (3-2) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Troy vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Troy vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-16.5)
|51.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Troy (-16.5)
|52.5
|-880
|+580
Troy vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Troy has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Red Wolves have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
