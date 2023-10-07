Ben Griffin is the in the lead at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship after two rounds of play. Griffin is shooting -14 and is +250 to win.

Want to place a bet on the Sanderson Farms Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 8:10 AM ET

8:10 AM ET Venue: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sanderson Farms Championship Best Odds to Win

Ben Griffin

Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-14)

1st (-14) Odds to Win: +250

Griffin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 6 1 11th Round 2 63 -9 7 0 1st

Click here to bet on Griffin at the Sanderson Farms Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Luke List

Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +600

List Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 8 2 4th Round 2 66 -6 7 1 7th

Click here to bet on List with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Henrik Norlander

Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +1400

Norlander Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 5 0 2nd Round 2 67 -5 6 1 12th

Want to place a bet on Norlander in the Sanderson Farms Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Carl Yuan

Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-12)

2nd (-12) Odds to Win: +1400

Yuan Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 4th Round 2 66 -6 7 1 7th

Think Yuan can win the Sanderson Farms Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Chesson Hadley

Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Current Rank: 6th (-11)

6th (-11) Odds to Win: +1600

Hadley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 1st Round 2 69 -3 5 2 45th

Click here to bet on Hadley at the Sanderson Farms Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sanderson Farms Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Troy Merritt 6th (-11) +1800 Ludvig Aberg 16th (-8) +1800 Harrison Endycott 2nd (-12) +2000 Ze-Cheng Dou 6th (-11) +2200 Beau Hossler 10th (-9) +2200 Harry Higgs 6th (-11) +3000 Peter Kuest 10th (-9) +3000 Erik Van Rooyen 10th (-9) +3300 Scott Stallings 10th (-9) +4000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10th (-9) +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.