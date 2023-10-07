Ozzie Albies is back in action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the NLDS..

He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 2-for-3 against the Nationals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 15th in slugging.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 104 games this season (of 148 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.

In 31 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.9%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Albies has picked up an RBI in 40.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 78 of 148 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 76 .261 AVG .298 .317 OBP .353 .472 SLG .551 29 XBH 39 13 HR 20 47 RBI 62 53/23 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings