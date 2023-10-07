Kyle Wright vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Kyle Wright, who went -for- last time out, take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 1.
Kyle Wright Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Wright At The Plate
- Wright is hitting .000 with .
- In nine games this year, Wright has zero hits.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Wright has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Kyle Wright Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
